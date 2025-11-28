Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

HON stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $228.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

