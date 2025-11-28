United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $288,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,606 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.4%

PSTG stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.74, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,815. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

