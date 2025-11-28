Korea Investment CORP Has $54.26 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,328 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $54,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,472. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

