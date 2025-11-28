Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $55,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 429,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 374,724 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NEM opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

