United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases Shares of 2,300 Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $244.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

