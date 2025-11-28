Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $567.44 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

