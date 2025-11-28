Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 665,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5,159.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

