Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Amundi acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $32,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,371.55. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $872,099 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.