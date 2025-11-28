Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,037,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 356,775 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

