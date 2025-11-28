Contrasting Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS)

Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts -13.75% -118.79% -6.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamehaus and Full House Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamehaus $115.79 million 0.50 $3.96 million $0.03 35.67 Full House Resorts $299.92 million 0.32 -$40.67 million ($1.12) -2.34

Gamehaus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamehaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamehaus and Full House Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamehaus 0 0 0 0 0.00 Full House Resorts 1 1 3 0 2.40

Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.76%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Gamehaus.

Risk and Volatility

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gamehaus beats Full House Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. It also offers online sports wagering services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

