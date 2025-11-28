Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 815.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 92.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $53.30 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

