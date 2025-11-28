Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Rambus worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,870,000 after buying an additional 3,297,728 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $60,535,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rambus by 392.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 price objective on Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,231. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

