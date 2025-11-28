Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $496.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

