Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ryder System worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,970 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $396,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of R stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $195.48.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

