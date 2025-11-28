Comparing Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Profitability

This table compares Vapor Group and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s 19.36% -174.49% 36.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapor Group and Charlie’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A Charlie’s $8.49 million 5.82 -$4.16 million $0.01 18.27

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vapor Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s. Vapor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charlie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Vapor Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapor Group

Vapor Group, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

