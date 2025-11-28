J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

