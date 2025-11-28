Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

