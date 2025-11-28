Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,596 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

