Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,148,000 after purchasing an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after buying an additional 1,391,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after acquiring an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after acquiring an additional 131,071 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

