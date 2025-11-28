Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $386,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $122,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

