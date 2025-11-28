Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

