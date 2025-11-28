iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.