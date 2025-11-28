GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 711 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $73.02 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

