Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Farnam Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,687,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 66,893 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,920,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after buying an additional 447,108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

