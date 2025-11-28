Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $206.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

