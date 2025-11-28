Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,657 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $267,475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

