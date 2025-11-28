GM Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 28.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Natera by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Natera by 30.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,137,526.58. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,366 shares of company stock valued at $63,050,068. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $237.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $241.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.