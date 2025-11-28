GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $621,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SLV opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.