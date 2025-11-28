GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 182.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $49,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total transaction of $546,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,439,711.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.5%

Salesforce stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

