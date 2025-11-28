Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

