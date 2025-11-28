Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $4.69 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

