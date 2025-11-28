Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 386.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,287,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average is $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

