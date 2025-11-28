Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $122,070,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Trimble by 19.1% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Trimble by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

