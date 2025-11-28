Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,883,034.26. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE HUBS opened at $362.02 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.41 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,525.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

