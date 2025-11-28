Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $534,000 Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

