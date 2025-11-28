Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CVX opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.