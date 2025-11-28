Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 748 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

