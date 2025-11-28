Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 20,803 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,623,946,000 after buying an additional 287,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after acquiring an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $707,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.