Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SYK opened at $372.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

