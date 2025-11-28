Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 55,706 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 151.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,176,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,525.88. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

