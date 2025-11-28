T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.52. The company has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,501 shares of company stock valued at $369,601,580 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

