Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 4,370.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

AUSF stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

