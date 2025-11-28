Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after buying an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,913,000 after buying an additional 617,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,861,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $853,669,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

