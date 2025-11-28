Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

IT opened at $231.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

