Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700,338 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.26. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Eric C. Christel acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $27,280.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,280. The trade was a 34.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

