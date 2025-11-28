Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.69 Million Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 151,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 15.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 390,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 635.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

