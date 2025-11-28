XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,678 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 636,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,737 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 353,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 171,350 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,990,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 67.5% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 289,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 116,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 3.4%

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.