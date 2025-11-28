Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5,463.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 465.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,644,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,665 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,079. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

