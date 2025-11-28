Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 223,586 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223,586 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 125,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 106,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,674,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.79.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

