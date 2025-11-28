Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $295.96 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.94.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $540,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,684.16. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.56, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 282,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,159,036.16. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

